Thursday, June 15, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

Agents arrest man at airport after meth found in underwear

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:52 a.m.


LOS ANGELES — Federal agents have arrested a man in Los Angeles for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly 4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in his underwear.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the drugs were seized Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. Authorities say the man, a French citizen, was trying to return to his home in French Polynesia when he was found to have packages of meth hidden in the areas of his groin and upper thigh.

The man's companions were removed from a plane and their baggage searched.

Authorities say more meth was found in the carry-on luggage of a man and woman and in the lining of the woman's underwear.

Both also were arrested.

Arkansas Online