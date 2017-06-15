Arkansans safe, rattled

The six members of Arkansas' congressional delegation, all Republicans, were safe but horrified by the news that their colleagues and a Tyson Foods employee were targeted by a gunman on a baseball diamond Wednesday morning.

A lobbyist for the Springdale-based company was one of the victims. No Arkansas lawmakers attended the baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

"We have confirmed that Matt Mika, director-government relations for our Washington, D.C. office, is among those who were shot this morning in Alexandria. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition following surgery," Tyson said in a written statement Wednesday. "Matt has worked for Tyson Foods for more than six years and we're deeply concerned about him and his family.

"Matt was taking part in a baseball practice ahead of [today's] Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Although he wasn't scheduled to play in the game, Matt is a former college baseball and football player and was helping coach the practice, as he has done in the past," according to the Tyson statement.

"Baseball is one of his great passions and he has always loved the Congressional team."

Mika, a Michigan native, previously served on congressional staffs for U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg and Dave Camp of Michigan, according to a statement from his family that was obtained by news outlets in his home state.

"Matt's family, now traveling to Washington D.C., was informed by paramedics on the scene that Matt was shot multiple times, is in critical condition, and is currently in surgery at an area hospital," the statement said.

Walberg also issued a statement about Mika, saying he was a staff member during Walberg's first term in Congress and has remained a "close friend ever since."

"Matt is a graduate of Adrian College, and as a former baseball player, he was volunteering at this morning's practice to help the congressional team get ready for the game," Walberg said in a statement.

"This is deeply personal and Sue and I are praying for Matt as he receives medical attention," he said, referring to his wife.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack said Mika has long been affiliated with the the baseball event. "He's been helping with the team for years," the lawmaker from Rogers said.

Although senators occasionally participate, House members always dominate the lineup.

Womack and U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro have played in the annual game in recent years, but they weren't scheduled to participate in this year's contest.

In an interview, Womack said the shooting appeared to be "a serious political hit job" and that it underscores the security challenges facing federal officials.

Officials said the game would be held, as scheduled, this evening at Nationals Park in Washington. The game raises money for charity.

Republican lawmakers were having their final practice, on a field roughly 7 miles south of Washington, when the barrage of bullets began.

"No place is safe anymore. We are a big target up here. We need to be mindful of that," Womack said.

"There's just no possible way to provide a blanket of security that would prevent something like this from happening."

The shooting occurred about 7:10 a.m.

"It's quite a terrible way to start the day," said U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman. "I've got a lot of friends that were down there."

The congressman from Hot Springs was exercising with House Speaker Paul Ryan and other lawmakers on Capitol Hill when he got the news.

"I was in the gym working out when the speaker's security detail came in and got him. We could tell by the countenance on his face and just the fact that they came in the gym -- they normally never come inside and interrupt his workout -- we could tell that something was happening," Westerman said. "It wasn't long until we found out there had been a shooting down at the baseball practice, and my heart just sank."

"I'm thankful that none of my colleagues or staff members lost their life," he added.

Crawford said he was already at work when word of the shooting broke.

"I'm just not sure how I feel emotionally about this kind of thing. These people are my friends," he said. "Saying, 'It's sad to see this' is really an understatement. This is outrageous that this kind of thing would be happening."

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, one of those wounded, was reportedly playing at second base when he was shot.

That's the spot on the roster that Crawford occupied in previous years.

"We both love baseball. Sometimes he plays, sometimes I play. But he loves the game, he loves this charitable effort and he's a good guy," Crawford said.

While a competitor on the ball field, Scalise, the Republican whip, has been a longtime political ally, Crawford said.

"Steve Scalise is a guy that came to my district and campaigned with me and for me in my first campaign. He's a solid guy," he said.

Crawford expressed gratitude for the law enforcement officials who intervened.

"I can't overstate how professional and courageous our Capitol policemen and women are. That action that they took saved a lot of lives. Had they not been there, I'm sure the outcome would have been absolutely devastating," he said.

Capitol Police officers shot the gunman, who later died from his injuries.

U.S. Rep. French Hill was escorting a group of tourists to the White House at the time of the shooting.

On Twitter, the lawmaker from Little Rock wrote: "I am praying for my friend Steve Scalise and the other victims of this senseless attack. We should all be extremely grateful for Capitol Police this morning and the other first responders on the scene for their heroic work."

U.S. Sen. John Boozman said he learned about the shooting as he was driving into work; a radio announcer broke the news.

"My first thought was that this was just the definition of a senseless act. There's simply no place in a democracy to attack people based on differences of opinion," he said. "We need to tone down the rhetoric on both sides. The country has lots of problems that [we] need to get solved. ... We can disagree without being disagreeable and certainly not turn to violence."

The lawmaker from Rogers said he is "whispering a prayer for the families that were involved," including Mika's loved ones.

In a written statement, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Dardanelle expressed similar sentiments.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Scalise, the staffers, Capitol police officers, and all who were impacted by this morning's shootings," the lawmaker said.

"I'm grateful to the Capitol Police and the first responders for their swift action and all they do to keep members of Congress, our staff members, and all visitors to the Capitol safe."

At a news conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson commended law enforcement officials for doing "an incredible job."

"I did want to express my concern, our prayers and our thoughts go out to Congressman Steve Scalise based upon the attack today at a ballpark in Alexandria, Va. I have been in Congress. I know Steve. I know some of the players that are involved in that game. It's a great American tradition," Hutchinson said.

"To have it disrupted by an attack is certainly disturbing, and our heart goes out to the families. Also, of course, we've learned that one of our Arkansas Tyson employees was also wounded in that event today. Our heart goes out to that family, and we wish Matt well as he recovers."

Under a new law passed by the Arkansas Legislature earlier this year, concealed weapons will be allowed into the state Capitol by anyone with an "enhanced" license earned with added hours of training.

One of the sponsors of that legislation, Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, is a former Cotton staff member who said his support for the law was not weakened by the shooting.

"I'm actually encouraged that we'll have the ability, as legislators, to protect ourselves even though the Capitol Police do an excellent job," Garner said. He said he plans to be in the first class for an enhanced license and will carry a weapon while at the Capitol.

Garner, attending the Arkansas Bar Association conference in Hot Springs, said that while he was never the target of specific threats, he and his colleagues have grown accustomed to "unpleasant" comments online and in person.

"It's always good in our jobs to have good situational awareness, to realize safety is key," Garner said.

Information for this article was contributed by Robbie Neiswanger, Brian Fanney and John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

