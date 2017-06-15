Arkansas governor hopes task force will look at online tax issue

LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he hopes a task force that will recommend changes to Arkansas' tax code will also look at a proposal that failed in this year's legislative session to require online retailers to collect and remit state sales taxes.

Hutchinson told the Arkansas Municipal League on Thursday that he wants the issue to be considered by the legislative task force, which is expected to deliver preliminary recommendations later this year and final ones next year on overhauling the state's tax code. A bill backed by Hutchinson to require online retailers to collect and remit sales taxes failed in the state House earlier this year.

Supporters of the bill said it would create a fairer environment for retailers in the state already collecting the tax.

