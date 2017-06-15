Arkansas teen flown to hospital after falling 95 feet near waterfall, official says

A teenager was flown to the hospital after falling about 95 feet near Cedar Falls at Petit Jean State Park, a spokeswoman said.

Several agencies responded around 4 p.m. Wednesday to the state park near Morrilton in Conway County, said Arkansas State Parks public information officer Monika Rued.

Blake Smith, 18, fell when he hiked in an unauthorized area of the park north of the waterfall and got too close to the edge, Rued said.

After authorities responded, Smith was flown to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

State parks officials also did not know if the teenager was from the area.

Calls to the Morrilton Police Department as well as fire departments in Morrilton, Oppelo and atop Petit Jean Mountain were not successful Thursday.