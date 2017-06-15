Body found on west Little Rock sidewalk, police say

The body of a man was found Thursday on a tree-lined sidewalk in west Little Rock, near where he was last seen at a job site the day before, police said.

Officer Steve Moore, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said the agency received a call around noon Thursday near Wildwood Park, which is in the 20000 block of Denny Road.

That address is near where the man, described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s, was last seen after completing work around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wildwood Place subdivision off Denny Road, according to police.

As of Thursday afternoon, authorities did not suspect foul play in his death, Moore said.

The body has been taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

Moore said police are trying to track down the victim’s family members.

It was not immediately clear whether the man was a resident of the area or was visiting Little Rock as part of contract work on new residential construction at the subdivision.