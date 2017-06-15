Governor nominees chosen in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam won the Democratic nomination in a closely watched race for governor Tuesday, defeating a more liberal insurgent challenger in a contest to be one of the party's standard-bearers against President Donald Trump.

Northam will face Ed Gillespie in the general election. The former Republican National Committee chairman eked out a close victory over former Trump state campaign chairman Corey Stewart.

Although the Democratic contest gained the most pre-election attention, Gillespie's narrow victory provided the night's biggest surprise. Gillespie was expected to win easily.

Northam defeated former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello, who was supported by national Democrats.

Virginia is one of only two states electing governors this year, and the swing-state contest is likely to draw intense national scrutiny for signs of how voters are reacting to Trump's first year in office.

2 men face charges in Turk-visit clash

WASHINGTON -- Two men have been arrested over a violent altercation outside the Turkish ambassador's residence during a recent visit to Washington by Turkey's president, police said Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that Sinan Narin had been arrested in Virginia on an aggravated-assault charge. It said Eyup Yildirim had been arrested in New Jersey on charges of assault with significant bodily injury and aggravated assault.

The department released no further details about the men but said additional information would be available today.

The clash happened as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the ambassador's residence after a White House meeting with President Donald Trump on May 16.

Narin and Yildirim were both participants in the protests, according to a U.S. official familiar with the case. On the day of the violence, police detained two members of Erdogan's security detail but released them shortly afterward.

Nine people were hurt in the fracas, which added to already strained U.S.-Turkish ties.

U.S. officials strongly criticized the Turkish government for the violence while Turkish Embassy officials said the demonstrators were associated with an anti-government insurgency.

Redo pipeline analysis, judge tells Corps

FARGO, N.D. -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately consider the possible impacts of an oil spill where a pipeline passes under the Missouri River.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in a 91-page decision that the Corps failed to take into account how a spill might affect "fishing rights, hunting rights, or environmental justice, or the degree to which the pipeline's effects are likely to be highly controversial."

The judge said the Corps. must redo its environmental analysis in certain sections and he'll consider later whether the pipeline must halt operations in the meantime. A status conference is scheduled for next week.

Dave Archamabault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has led opposition to the pipeline, called it "a significant victory."

Developer Energy Transfer Partners announced earlier this month that it started shipping oil to customers. Energy Transfer Partners maintains that the 1,200-mile pipeline is safe, but Sioux tribes in the Dakotas fear environmental harm.

Jury resumes talks in police-killing trial

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A judge told jurors considering the fate of a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist to continue deliberating Wednesday, indicating they may be having problems reaching a verdict.

Jury deliberations began Monday in the manslaughter trial of officer Jeronimo Yanez, 29, who shot Philando Castile, 32, during a July 6 traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb after Castile informed the officer that he was carrying a gun. Castile had a permit for the firearm.

Judge William Leary, without explanation, reread a portion of the jury instructions and told jurors to resume talks. The material dealt with jurors carefully considering and re-examining their views and their duty to "deliberate with a view toward reaching agreement."

Yanez is charged with second-degree manslaughter, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, though sentencing guidelines suggest around four years is more likely.

