COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

June 15

John Widner Memorial Devil Dog Open

MORRILTON — The inaugural John Widner Memorial Devil Dog Open will tee off at 10 a.m. at the Morrilton Country Club. The three-man scramble is $300 per team and limited to 36 teams. Lunch is included. Event organizers are seeking $500 hole sponsors. Proceeds from the event will go to the John Widner Court fund. Widner coached basketball at Morrilton from 1970 to 1984 and led the Devil Dogs to the state title. For more information or to register for the tournament, visit coachjohnwidnercourt.weebly.com.

Fire Ant Field Day

PERRYVILLE — The Perry County Cooperative Extension Service will sponsor a Fire Ant Field Day at 5:30 p.m. at Perryville High School on the east side of the football field by the softball field. Kelly Loftin, entomologist with the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service, will be the guest speaker. He will conduct a demonstration on an active mound and talk about the newest control methods, as well as the life cycle and habits of the fire ant. For more information, contact Kevin Lawson, Perry County extension agent, at (501) 889-2661.

June 17

Archeology Lab Open House

RUSSELLVILLE — Archeologists from across The Natural State will conduct investigations at archeological sites along the Mulberry River as part of their annual training program through June 25. An open house to tour the archeology lab and visit one of the sites is planned at Cass Job Corps, near Ozark, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The open house will provide the public an opportunity to learn about the annual training program and current research. For information about joining the Arkansas Archeological Society, visit www.arkarch.org. For information about the Arkansas Archeological Survey, visit archeology.uark.edu.

St. Joseph Picnic

CENTER RIDGE — The 88th annual St Joseph Picnic, featuring all-you-can-eat homemade Italian sausage and spaghetti, will take place from 2:30-7:30 p.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall. The all-family event will include the Kountry Store, games and refreshments. Everyone is welcome. The cost is $18 for adults and $6 for children. Children younger than 3 may eat free. To-go plates will be available at 3 p.m. For more information, call (662) 292-5965.

June 20

Creature Feature

CLINTON — The Little Red River Audubon Society will present its free annual Creature Feature with the Little Rock Zoo at 6 p.m. at the Petit Jean Electric Building, 270 Quality Drive. Kids of all ages are invited to get up-close and personal with some of the zoo’s four-legged friends. Door prizes will be awarded. For more information, email lrras2011@gmail.com.

June 21

Author Presentation

CONWAY — Kimberly Willis Holt will speak about her life as an author with a program titled A Writer Cares at 4 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. She will speak about her writing process and her journey to publication and, if time permits, will conduct a writing exercise. Holt is a writer of children’s literature, including When Zachary Beaver Came to Town. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Ongoing

Summer Concert Series

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library announces its annual Summer Concert Series, which takes place indoors to beat the heat. All are invited for summer snacks and music from local musicians. All concerts are at 2 p.m. Sundays. The schedule includes July 16, The Boomers; July 23, Mary Parker; July 30, Wightman and Karen Harris; Aug. 6, John Murphy; Aug. 13, Fat Soul Band; and Aug. 20, Wyatt Jones. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Centerville School Reunion

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville School Reunion will take place June 24 at Centerville United Methodist Church, which is two miles east of Woolly Hollow State Park in Faulkner County and is next to the old school grounds on 76 Blythe Road. Activities will begin at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided by the church at noon. For more information, call Ben McNew at (501) 327-0198.

QuickBooks Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two hands-on workshops for QuickBooks Pro, Premier and Enterprise software users June 22 at Arkansas Tech. The 8:30 a.m.-to-noon session, QuickBooks for Beginners, is designed for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using QuickBooks desktop software. The 1-4:30 p.m. session, QuickBooks Day-to-Day Basics, includes working with invoices, payments, bills, inventory and reports. Computers are provided for use during the sessions, which cost $65 each. Registration is required by Wednesday: Call (479) 356-2067 or visit asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Heber Springs Fireworks Extravaganza

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Fireworks Extravaganza will take place July 1 at Sandy Beach on the shores of Greers Ferry Lake. Partygoers are invited to arrive by boat or car. Admission is free, although there is a $10 parking fee for those traveling by car. Food vendors will open at 11 a.m., live music will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. Music choreographed to the fireworks will be broadcast on 1061 FM KFFB.

Cardboard Boat Race

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce will host the fourth annual Cardboard Boat Race from 5:30-7 p.m. July 4 at Lake Willastein Park. Participants use cardboard, duct tape and a few other odds and ends to create a vessel for the water. This year’s theme is The Stars Come Out. Teams will consist of two participants in each boat; one must be at least 12 years old. Awards will be given for Fastest of the Fleet in each division, as well as Sinking With Style, the Team Spirit Award and Floating With Flair. Early-bird registration is $30 per team through June 24. After that, the fee is $40. To register or for more information, visit www.maumellechamber.com or call (501) 851-9700.

Russellville Fireworks Display

RUSSELLVILLE — The city of Russellville will present a free community fireworks display at 9:25 p.m. July 4 at Old Post Road Park. Concessions will be available through the Russellville Kiwanis Club.

Fabulous Fourth

MORRILTON — The 19th annual Fabulous Fourth — an evening of fireworks, live music, hot dogs and watermelon — will take place July 4 at Cherokee Park. Activities will start at 5 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. Picnic baskets and coolers are allowed in the park, and there will be a shuttle from the parking area. To volunteer at the event, email ccfab4@gmail.com. For more information, visit fabulousfourth.wix.com/fab4. To get to the park from Interstate 40, take Morrilton exit 107, and go south on Oak Street. Turn west on U.S. 64 (Broadway). Turn south on Cherokee Street, and follow the signs.

Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Experience

CONWAY — All are invited to join True Alisandre for a Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Experience at 2 p.m. July 15 at the Faulkner County Library. RIPE is a drumming event for the whole family. Using hand drums, maracas, tambourines, claves, jars, sticks and the human voice, this experience allows simple rhythms to happen spontaneously. Everything participants need to experience the event will be provided. All library activities are free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

