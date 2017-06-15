Marriage Licenses

Meredith Levisee, 26, and Ivan Martinez, 26, of North Little Rock.

De'unte Randolph, 24, and Shaquika Hughes, 23, of Little Rock.

Malinda Laster, 39, and Silvester Thomas, 50, of Little Rock.

Adam McElderry, 32, and Kelsey Emerson, 29, of Little Rock.

Joshua Fulton, 31, of Little Rock, and Stacy Snyder, 23, of Mabelvale.

Lindsey Martin, 31, and William McCarty, 51, of Little Rock.

Felise Barnes, 34, and Jason Gardner, 39, of Little Rock.

Tiffany Frazier, 46, and William Warmouth, 45, of Little Rock.

Cheryl Gilstrap, 52, of Little Rock, and David Compagna, 57, of North Little Rock.

Jamesetta May, 39, of Sweet Home, and Anthony Rockett, 42, of Little Rock.

Linley Moreland, 32, of Little Rock, and Matthew Crouch, 34, of Nashville, Tenn..

Joanna Villarreal, 20, and Mohammad El-Siahin, 39, of Little Rock.

Julie Linck, 49, and Kelley Linck, 53, of Little Rock.

Cindy Dawson, 43, of Plainview, and Jarrod Johnson, 46, of Jefferson.

Divorces

FILED

17-1321. Ernesto Velazquez v. Romilla Snow.

17-2324. Kimbra Butler v. Michael Lowe.

17-2328. Stormi Pickens v. Justin Pickens.

17-2329. Kristy Cloud v. Justin Thabit.

17-2330. Christian Mgbaka v. Marie Anjim.

17-2331. Antonio Mercado v. Maria Mercado.

17-2333. Nancy Walker v. Richard Walker.

17-1335. Leticia Cigarroa v. Pedro Esquives Luna.

GRANTED

16-2964. Jonathan Shelly v. Latoya Shelly.

16-4616. Kaylee Sisoukrath v. Phom Sisoukrath.

17-1869. Sandra Reeves v. Timothy Reeves.

17-1876. David Barnett v. Shelby Arrington.

