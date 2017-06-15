PHOTOS: Exxon reaches deal with families years after oil spill in Arkansas neighborhood

LITTLE ROCK — Exxon Mobil has settled a lawsuit over a 2013 pipeline spill that dumped tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into an Arkansas neighborhood.

Attorneys representing 64 families announced the settlement Thursday. They say terms will remain confidential.

Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Government attorneys have said the rupture caused more than $57 million in property damage to a subdivision in Mayflower, about 25 miles northwest of Little Rock, and Lake Conway.

The 2013 lawsuit said Exxon was liable because its 70-year-old Pegasus pipeline was unable to handle the pressure of flowing crude, resulting in a rupture.

The 850-mile pipeline runs through Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas. It was closed shortly after the spill, but a segment in Texas has reopened.

