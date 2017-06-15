Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 4:11 a.m.

Florida man held in road-rage case

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:14 a.m.

A 25-year-old from Florida is accused of pulling a gun on another motorist in Arkansas in what authorities are calling a case of road rage.

Craig Jones was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, a Class D felony.

Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith said in a statement that deputies were dispatched early Monday afternoon to U.S 64 West to investigate a report that a man in a Ford Focus pulled a gun on another motorist.

"With the assistance of Wynne Police Department, a traffic stop was made ... and after [deputies] spoke with the involved individuals they determined the incident was sparked due to road rage," Smith wrote.

Jones remained in the Cross County jail Wednesday afternoon, online records show.

State Desk on 06/15/2017

Print Headline: Florida man held in road-rage case

