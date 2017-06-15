Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 8:18 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Gunman raids till at Little Rock Dollar General

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A man armed with a handgun robbed a Dollar General in Little Rock on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The robbery occurred about 8:45 p.m. at the 9500 Satterfield Drive store.

The clerk told investigators that the robber came in, pointed a handgun at her and demanded cash from the register. A witness reported that the man may have left in a truck.

The robber is described as a black man who stood 5 feet 7 inches, weighed about 140 pounds and was wearing black cargo shorts, a black T-shirt and a black baseball cap.

No one was injured, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The Arkansas Online Little Rock crime map shows at least seven other robberies have been reported at the same Dollar General since 2013, including one reported in January.

Metro on 06/15/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Gunman raids till at Little Rock Dollar General

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online