Arkansas day care where 5-year-old left in vehicle closes temporarily after illnesses reported

The state Department of Health, in a letter earlier this week to parents of children in an eastern Arkansas day care, confirmed the highly contagious bacteria Shigella in several children.

The agency said the Ascent day care in West Memphis, 413 West Tyler Cove, has decided to close through Monday “in an effort to stop further spread and better protect the children.”

The center is the same location at which a 5-year-old boy left in a vehicle died earlier this week. Four people at the facility were fired.

Rep. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, has served as CEO of Ascent since 2013.

During the closure, the day care’s staff will “intensively clean and sanitize the facility” in accordance with recommendations from the Health Department, the letter reads in part.

Shigella, a highly contagious illness, can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the Health Department.

Officials recommended that children be kept at home and not taken to another day care to prevent Shigella from spreading.