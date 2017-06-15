Horror of the day

"Behind third base, I see a rifle . . . . I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream . . . While all of this is going on, Steve Scalise, our whip, was lying on the ground near the second base position crawling into right field, leaving a trail of blood."

--U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks

Things are still being figured out, sifted through, investigated. As this is written, people are still in surgery, including a congressman from Louisiana named Steve Scalise. Republicans and Democrats on television are all more benevolent and kindhearted than the person interviewed just a moment before. They call this Rising Above.

A congressman from South Carolina told the press he was leaving the baseball practice early when somebody approached him and asked if the players on the field were Republicans or Democrats. Why, they're Republicans, he replied.

"OK. Thanks," the man said.

The congressman heard on the radio a few minutes later what happened.

Details are coming in fast and furious. But more than once somebody used the term "sitting ducks."

Except for . . . Capitol police.

We certainly don't know all the details yet, but everybody who was there says the same thing: The gunman was put down--a euphemism for "shot and killed"--by armed security at the baseball field, and folks who should know say it was Capitol security. The speaker of the House said so on the House floor mid-morning. If this is so, it proves once again the need for armed security at so-called Soft Targets. And if you think that's a truism or platitude that nobody could argue, think again.

After one of those school shootings in the last decade, some of us thought it'd be a good idea to have more police in schools--armed police--and said so. Out loud. Or maybe a few teachers who'd volunteer for such duty, after also volunteering for extensive training. And you would've thunk that we'd suggested arming third-graders. The letters and phone calls poured in. How could you suggest more guns in school?

Well, yes, we were suggesting more guns in school. But more guns in the hands of responsible adults who might stand between the crazies and the kids. Until the city or county cops arrived.

The shooter in Virginia on Wednesday was said to have used a rifle. And reloaded at least once, according to witnesses. He was ready to put a lot of people in the ground. According to those who were there, what prevented him from carrying out his plans was an armed police force.

And thank God for the cops.

All of them.

Editorial on 06/15/2017