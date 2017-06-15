Jury deadlocks in Cosby trial; judge says keep deliberating

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial told a judge Thursday they're deadlocked on charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman in 2004, but the judge told them to keep trying to reach a unanimous decision.

The panel deliberated about 30 hours over four days before telling Judge Steven O'Neill they couldn't reach a verdict on any of the three counts against the 79-year-old comedian.

The judge sent them back to the jury room to keep talking.

As deliberations dragged into a fourth day, some jurors have appeared angry and frustrated.

The sequestered jury has been working late into the night since getting the case Monday, pausing a half-dozen times to revisit key evidence, including Cosby's decade-old admissions that he fondled Andrea Constand after giving her pills.

O'Neill has seemed vexed at times as the court staff struggled to answer the jury's requests during deliberations. One batch of requested testimony hadn't even been transcribed yet.

But when jurors asked to stop for the day Wednesday night, O'Neill encouraged their diligence as they weigh charges that could put Cosby in prison for the rest of his life.

"This is an incredible jury that has just acted with incredible dignity and fidelity," O'Neill said. "I don't have any higher praise. You have taken your task so seriously."

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Each carries a maximum 10-year prison term, though the counts could be merged at sentencing if he is convicted.

