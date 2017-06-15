Was kind, generous

There is a saying that no one knows a person better than their spouse or their secretary. As administrative assistant to Dr. Marian Lacey, I can attest to the fact that she was one of the most kind, generous, and loving ladies I have ever known.

You never hear an unkind word about this former educator. Dr. Lacey was one of those rare individuals who could recall names and faces of most people she knew in past years. I recall times she and l would meet for lunch she would nearly always encounter a former student or colleague, and she would invariably recall their name and the school in which she knew them. Dr. Lacey and I would often reminisce about incidents she encountered as assistant superintendent of secondary schools and would joke she could write a best-selling memoir about some of the situations.

There will surely be a front-row seat in heaven for Dr. Marian Lacey. She will be sorely missed by everyone fortunate enough to have known her.

LINDA SMITH

Little Rock

Why meet in secret?

The other day while watching TV, I heard a senator from Missouri ask about the health-care bill, and I heard that the Republican Senate was working on it. So I looked up more information about the bill and found--while the James Comey hearing was going on--that the Senate was meeting behind closed doors to plan the new health-care bill.

Seems they don't want the voters to know the drastic health-care cuts they're planning. They must be drastic or why the closed doors? Why the secret meeting?

Like Donald Trump said, he's for us, so he ought to give us what we want and what he promised--a fair and inexpensive health-care plan for everyone.

President Trump, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman should demand that Republican senators show us the health-care bill and hold hear

ings about the bill.

Money sure does strange things to people. Look at Trump.

Trump said, "Make America Great." Instead, it seems Trump and the Republican Senate make America sick.

JOHN STARKEY

Bella Vista

Has no inner compass

Someone said the other day that it's the Trump mafia in the White House. Donald is like the Godfather who demands loyalty from everyone and won't even listen to his lawyer or advisers.

Donald promised not to cut Medicaid but it seems his budget director is trying. He speaks of a House health-care bill but hasn't read it. The next one may be terrible.

His son said that the Trump Organization made a lot of money in Russia and owes a bunch to China.

There is a problem with being a naïve bully and a powerful president who also has no inner compass for what he believes.

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock

Encourage right acts

At the Democratic Women's meeting last month, John Brummett advised the Democratic Party to concentrate efforts to stop wrong ideas rather than expending energy against one man. I have come to realize that our president does not come up with all his ideas from the vacuum between his ears. He receives advice from the conservative billionaires in his inner circle.

The decision to leave the Paris Accord was a Republican idea. The president and many elected Republican senators denied climate change before the accord, but the president did not make the final decision to leave the Paris Accord until 23 senators encouraged him to withdraw. These senators, which include our Sen. John Boozman, get election contributions of more than $10 million from oil, gas, and, coal.

When President Trump exited the Paris agreement, he said that the United States would rejoin the accord if we could get more favorable terms. I guess President Trump did not know that the agreement was not binding. Each country is asked to monitor their emissions and contribute to mitigate global warming in any way possible.

President Trump couldn't agree to these simple conditions, but mayors all over our country have agreed to follow the Paris climate agreement. I am especially proud of Mayor Mark Stodola and Mayor Lioneld Jordan for committing Little Rock and Fayetteville to protect our planet. The states of California, Washington, and New York are also pledging to lower CO2 emissions.

I agree with John Brummett. Encouraging right action is more productive than outing wrong actors.

PEG COFFEY

Fayetteville

Show a little respect

How would you feel at the end of your day when, as your employer, I looked at your work and smiled? How would you feel when you know you've done your best and, as your boss, I placed my hand on your shoulder and walked softly by you?

How would you feel if you didn't do your best but you still did what you were doing today? What if today was a really bad day for you and I said, "It's OK"?

It's about nothing more than a little respect. Doesn't cost a thing. Free for the taking and free for the giving.

God! What a difference we could make in this world if even most of the people would just try and show a little more respect, especially in unexpected circumstances to a complete stranger.

Respect ... it's free to try.

RON SMITH

Little Rock

Does not make sense

I live in the eastern (poor) part of Lonoke County. The roads are in such bad shape that they are dangerous to travel. Yet I see we are getting grant money for improvements for our airport.

What has happened to common sense in our country?

RAY CATES

Carlisle

Editorial on 06/15/2017