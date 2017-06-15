Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 8:18 a.m.

Man faces public intoxication charge after jumping out of ambulance in Little Rock, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:01 a.m.

A man was charged with public intoxication after he agreed to be taken to a hospital, then jumped out of the ambulance at a Little Rock intersection Wednesday night, police said.

Officers found 58-year-old Mark Faulkner passed out beside a road and he later agreed to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report.

While being taken to the hospital, Faulkner jumped out of the MEMS ambulance at the intersection of University Avenue and Interstate 30, according to the report.

Faulkner had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled strongly of intoxicants, police said.

He was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. on a charge of public intoxication.

A court date is set for June 21.

