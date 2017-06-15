Man gets 10 years in child-porn case

FORT SMITH -- A Harrison man was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 10 years in prison on a charge of using a cellphone to view child pornography.

A news release from the U.S. attorney's office said Berryville police learned from an informant that Greg Chiello, 47, had showed her videos and images of child pornography. Chiello told the informant that he used a memory card to store the images he viewed on his cellphone.

When police arrested Chiello in June 2016, according to Chiello's plea agreement with the government, Chiello had erased the images from the memory card and the phone just before his arrest, but forensic examination revealed the phone and card held more than 800 images of child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in January, according to court records.

The news release said Chiello had previously been convicted in state court of possession of child pornography.

