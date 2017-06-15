Mariners' bullpen prevails, shuts down Twins' rally

MARINERS 6, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mitch Haniger and Mike Zunino homered against Ervin Santana early, and the Seattle Mariners bullpen held off the Minnesota Twins late in a 6-4 victory Wednesday night.

Ben Gamel added 3 hits and 2 runs for the Mariners, who have won 12 of 17 games. Rookie Sam Gaviglio picked up the victory by pitching into the sixth inning, and four relief pitchers combined to close the door on the Twins' attempt to come back from a 5-0 deficit.

Edwin Diaz recorded four outs and dealt with a scare in the ninth inning to pick up his 11th save in 13 opportunities and bring Seattle one victory away from the .500 mark.

The Mariners never trailed, grabbing the lead before Santana recorded an out when Haniger drove a two-run home run to left. Two innings later, Zunino continued his hot hitting with a three-run home run off the facing of the second deck in left-center field to give Seattle a five-run lead. Zunino is hitting .396 since May 29 with four home runs against the Twins in that span.

Gaviglio (3-1) earned his third victory in three decisions for the Mariners despite tiring after four strong innings. The rookie finished 5 1/3 innings and struck out 5 but allowed a career-high 3 home runs. Eduardo Escobar and Byron Buxton hit solo home runs in the fifth inning, and Miguel Sano hit a two-run home run in the sixth to knock out Gaviglio and bring the Twins within striking distance at 6-4.

James Pazos, Nick Vincent, Marc Rzepczynski and Edwin Diaz combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings out of the Mariners bullpen, one night after Seattle relief pitchers gave up 11 runs in a 20-7 loss.

BLUE JAYS 7, RAYS 6 Russell Martin hit a tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Toronto to a victory over visiting Tampa Bay.

ASTROS 13, RANGERS 2 Derek Fisher homered and had an RBI single for his first major league hits in a nine-run sixth inning to help host Houston to a victory over Texas.

ORIOLES 10, WHITE SOX 6 Welington Castillo hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs, and visiting Baltimore snapped a six-game losing streak with a rain-delayed victory over Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 4, REDS 2 Franchy Cordero's go-ahead single in the seventh inning capped a comeback that included Hunter Renfroe's two-run home run, sending host San Diego to a victory over Cincinnati.

BRAVES 13, NATIONALS 2 Kurt Suzuki homered, Julio Teheran earned his third consecutive victory and visiting Atlanta defeated Washington.

ROCKIES 5, PIRATES 1 Ian Desmond hit his fourth home run of the season and rookie German Marquez pitched effectively into the sixth inning as Colorado beat host Pittsburgh to snap a three-game losing streak.

METS 9, CUBS 4 Curtis Granderson opened a five-run eighth inning with his 300th home run, a tiebreaking shot that helped New York rally past visiting Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 11, ATHLETICS 6 Marcell Ozuna homered to start Miami's comeback from an early four-run deficit, and it beat visiting Oakland to complete a two-game sweep.

ROYALS 7, GIANTS 2 Mike Moustakas hit his 18th home run leading off the second inning, Jorge Bonifacio and Lorenzo Cain followed with back-to-back shots in the third, and Kansas City beat host San Francisco to complete a two-game sweep.

RED SOX 7, PHILLIES 3 Mookie Betts homered twice and Xander Bogaerts had three RBI to help visiting Boston beat Philadelphia.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, TIGERS 1 Taijuan Walker pitched five sharp innings in his return from the disabled list and Arizona won its fourth consecutive game, this one over host Detroit.

DODGERS 6, INDIANS 4 Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller gave up a tiebreaking home run for the second consecutive night -- a solo shot to pinch-hitter Kike Hernandez in the eighth inning -- and visiting Los Angeles defeated the Indians.

