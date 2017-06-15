New downtown festival features food, entertainment

A new festival is in the works at Main Street Batesville that will feature catfish, barbecue, fried chicken, fried pickles and a mouthful of unique dishes with a southern flair.

The Southern Food Festival will take place in downtown Batesville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 and is free to the public.

The festival will celebrate the grand opening of Maxfield Park and the reopening of Main Street.

Shannon Haney, executive director of Main Street Batesville, has been with the organization since January.

“Our downtown, like many across America, suffered greatly in the recent decades as trends took business to the highway, strip malls and big-box stores,” Haney said. “The pendulum has begun swinging back in favor of downtowns as people look for a more personal experience and places with meaning, history and character.”

Haney said the organization has been working to rejuvenate the downtown area.

“We now have 43 new green spaces, new lighting, two new parks, an events venue, a new street, flags and banners, and infrastructure upgrades, like replacing the 100-year-old water lines and more,” she said.

Haney said there is also a restored historic theater, five new retail shops, four new eateries and numerous building owners doing renovations and facade improvements in downtown Batesville.

“There is an excitement throughout the community that this is actually happening, and now downtown is where people go,” she said.

“This is for the community and for the businesses,” Haney said. “It’s been sometimes painful, as change and progress — especially when it involves construction — can be. This is a celebration of the completion and a ‘thank you’ to everyone who stuck with us and helped make this happen.”

Haney said the festival will feature a variety of Southern dishes from Snow Cream to Cajun food.

The festival will also include live music, circus performers, vendors and a bouncy house for children.

Performances by The Creek Rocks, the Batesville Community Theatre, the North Arkansas Dance Theatre and Fusion Dance will take place at the Pocket Park stage throughout the event, she said.

The dedication of Maxfield Park will take place at 11 a.m., followed by a ribbon cutting for Main Street at noon.

Circus performers will perform from noon to 2 p.m.

Haney said the hope and intent of Main Street Batesville are to provide a thriving, lively heart of the community.

“Downtown has historically been that for Batesville, and the community deserves to have a place like that again,” she said.

Haney said the sponsors are special because the festival will be a celebration of local food culture and local farmers.

“It was important to us that the sponsors also be tied in to that theme, so we asked some of the major pillars of the local agriculture community, and they said yes,” she said.

Sponsors and presenters include The John Herman Hickman Foundation of Peco Foods, Newburg Tractor & Equipment and Batesville Poultry Equipment.

Haley Stephens, owner of The Pinto restaurant in downtown Batesville, said she is thrilled to be part of the Southern Food Festival.

“Main Street Batesville is alive, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to get the community involved and see just how far Main Street has come along in the past three years,” Stephens said. “We will be serving our regular menu and sampling pinto beans and cornbread as our featured sample item.”

Stephens said The Pinto serves Mexican dishes with a Southern flair.

“Beans and cornbread are served, with pinto beans that we soak overnight, and fresh-made corn bread using locally sourced corn meal that’s organic and GMO-free from Rogers,” she said.

The menu features a variety of dishes, including specialty tacos, burritos, soups, scones and espresso.

“There are several reasons we consider our food Southern-style — one being we’re the only place that serves beans and cornbread every day,” she said.

“We also like to do funky things like throw collard greens and purple hull peas into a burrito for a yummy Southern dish called Deltarito. The list goes on and on,” Stephens said.

The menu also features many gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Stephens said The Pinto was opened to be a part of the community and give the town of Batesville something it didn’t have.

“It’s an amazing little town with so much to offer. It’s also important that people have a place to feel at home away from home. That’s one of our main goals,” she said.

“We are proud of Main Street and how the community has come together to make Batesville the best little city in Arkansas,” Stephens said.

“I’m excited because this is the first streetwide festival held on Main Street in quite awhile,” Haney said, “and I’m excited to see the community all in one place enjoying our new downtown.”

