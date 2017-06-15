Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 10:27 a.m.

No 1. problem at Arkansas courthouse: People urinating in the elevator

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:15 a.m.


JONESBORO — Officials in one Arkansas county have a plea for courthouse visitors: Please stop urinating in our elevator.

Craighead County officials hope new security cameras will deter the steady stream of culprits who have been relieving themselves in the courthouse elevator in Jonesboro, a college town about 115 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Maintenance workers say the problem has persisted for years — even though the restrooms are only about 25 feet from the elevator.

Officials tell The Jonesboro Sun that the cameras, installed last fall, have caught three men in the act, one of whom has been cited for disorderly conduct and fined $105. A third instance was recorded Monday, and county officials say they plan to issue a citation.

Delta123 says... June 15, 2017 at 10 a.m.

If you gotta go, you gotta go.

TravisBickle says... June 15, 2017 at 10:22 a.m.

"Steady stream of culprits" LOL! who writes this stuff??!! You can't make this up!! What about the follow up jiggle??!!

