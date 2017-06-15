North Little Rock man pleads guilty in 2015 killing, gets maximum 30 years in prison

A North Little Rock man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a fatal shooting that police said occurred while he was trying to sell a gun in Hot Springs.

Ocoriye Deonte Wallace, 22, entered the guilty plea to the reduced charge less than a week before he was to stand trial on a capital murder charge, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Police said Wallace fatally shot 31-year-old Roy Dell Smith on Sept. 24, 2015 at 117 Kenwood St., where a resident reported Wallace went to sell a gun. A struggle over the gun began at some point and Wallace later shot Smith and another man, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

Two others from a Little Rock are also charged in the shooting. Those cases are still pending.

Wallace was on probation at the time of the killing, the newspaper reported, noting he was convicted in Pulaski County in 2014 for robbery and fleeing.

