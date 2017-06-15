100 years ago

June 15, 1917

HOT SPRINGS -- John Blackburn, a farmer of Silver City in Montgomery county, was shot and killed while in his field at 8 o'clock this morning. A brother of the dead man telephoned here soon afterward and had Sheriff Brad Smith put in a call to Little Rock for bloodhounds. Late this afternoon, just after Deputy Sheriff Lee High of Little Rock had arrived with the dogs to be taken to the scene of the shooting, news was telephoned in that the murder had been investigated by a coroner's jury of farmers and that J. F. Cooper had been held to the Montgomery county Grand Jury, charged with the killing.

50 years ago

June 15, 1967

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- Three members of the Helena Police force and a former special officer were acquitted in federal District Court here Wednesday on charges that they had violated the Civil Rights of a Phillips County Negro who said he had been falsely arrested and pistol-whipped on Christmas Eve, 1965. The all-male jury, which included four Negroes, deliberated 63 minutes before returning its verdict in a $150,000 damage suit filed by Charles Edward Townsend, 33, of the Southland community near Lexa, about eight miles northwest of here.

25 years ago

June 15, 1992

• Crime and schools are the two things people like the least about living in Little Rock, a survey of 409 Little Rock residents shows. On the opposite end of the spectrum, residents listed the city's size and its residents' friendliness as what they liked the most about Little Rock. The telephone survey, conducted for the Future-Little Rock goal-setting process, included 48 questions about the city. The answers will be used to help the volunteer Future-Little Rock steering committee set goals.

10 years ago

June 15, 2007

HOT SPRINGS -- A city police officer shot a 15-year-old Hot Springs boy once in the buttocks Wednesday night after the youth robbed a local video store at gunpoint and fired shots at pursuing officers, police said. The teenager, who was treated at National Park Medical Center and released, was charged as a juvenile with felony counts of aggravated robbery and criminal attempt to commit capital murder. He was being held without bail pending an appearance in Garland County juvenile court.

Metro on 06/15/2017