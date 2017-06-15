Outdoor calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
JUNE
17 Sherwood Bass Blub tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. sherwoodbassclub.com
17 Fat Sacks Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Pine Bluff. Safe light to 2 p.m. fatsacksbc.com
17 Fayetteville chapter Ducks Unlimited baggo tournament and youth day. Airways Freight. Jerry Martin (479) 652-0031 or martin.jerryt@gmail.com
18 Get5Bass Spring Solo Summer Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle State Park. get5bass.com
24 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Webbers Falls, Arkansas 10 ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673.
JULY
1 Arkansas Bass Association District 42 tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. John Simonoff (501) 772-4938 or Simonof@comcast.net, get5bass.com
8 Hawghunter bass tournament. Webbers Falls, Arkansas 10 ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673.
8 Anvil Jaw Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Tar Camp. Josh (501) 804-1346
11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or www.arkstriper.com.
15 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. get5bass.com
15 Sherwood Bass Blub tournament. Arkansas River, Redfield. sherwoodbassclub.com
15 Fat Sacks Bass Club tournament. Lake Greeson. 4 p.m.-midnight. fatsacksbc.com
16 Arkansas Couples bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. Vince Miller (501) 607-3475
