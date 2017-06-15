Pedestrian fatally struck by minivan on Interstate 40

A 49-year-old pedestrian was killed early Thursday after he was struck by a westbound minivan while crossing Interstate 40 in Pulaski County, officials said.

David Walker of Leesburg, Ala. was attempting to cross Interstate 40 near Maumelle around 1:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Walker was hit by a 2005 Toyota Sienna. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one else was reported injured in the collision, and conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

At least 213 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.