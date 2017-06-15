Man shot in groin at LR apartments

Police are investigating after a man was shot at a Little Rock apartment complex Wednesday night.

Officers were called shortly before 9 p.m. to Eastview Terrace Apartments at 1200 Geyer St. Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said officers found a man who had been shot in the groin. McClanahan said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

Circumstances of the shooting were unclear. McClanahan said the injured man had not cooperated with investigators.

No arrests had been late Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shot while fleeing stranger, man says

A 43-year-old North Little Rock man was shot in the shoulder early Tuesday by a man who approached his SUV and asked for a light, Little Rock police said.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. at the intersection of Battery and 19th streets, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim, Matthew Thompson, told investigators that he stopped at a stop sign when a man he didn't know approached his vehicle, according to the report.

Thompson told the man he didn't have a lighter, and the assailant then "made a quick movement as if reaching for something," the report said.

"Thompson sped off and as he was leaving heard 4-5 shots and felt a bullet strike his left shoulder," police wrote, noting Thompson drove himself to UAMS Medical Center.

The report didn't specify Thompson's condition, but it said he suffered a "major injury."

The shooter is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s who weighed about 115 pounds and wore stone-washed bluejeans and a light-colored T-shirt.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Gunman raids till at Dollar General

A man armed with a handgun robbed a Dollar General in Little Rock on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The robbery occurred about 8:45 p.m. at the 9500 Satterfield Drive store.

The clerk told investigators that the robber came in, pointed a handgun at her and demanded cash from the register. A witness reported that the man may have left in a truck.

The robber is described as a black man who stood 5 feet 7 inches, weighed about 140 pounds and was wearing black cargo shorts, a black T-shirt and a black baseball cap.

No one was injured, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The Arkansas Online Little Rock crime map shows at least seven other robberies have been reported at the same Dollar General since 2013, including one reported in January.

Metro on 06/15/2017