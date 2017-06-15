'Fidgety' man demands money in robbery try at Little Rock cupcake shop, workers tell police

Employees of a Little Rock cupcake shop told police that someone entered the store Wednesday night and demanded money during a robbery attempt.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded around 5:50 p.m. to a robbery in progress at Gigi’s Cupcakes, 416 S. University Ave. in the Park Avenue shopping center.

The would-be robber, a black male who was “profusely sweating and acting very fidgety,” approached the store counter and demanded that one worker hand over all the money from a cash register, workers told police.

That then prompted the employee to scream for help, at which point another worker appeared, according to the report.

The co-worker attempted to exit the manager’s office but was met with the would-be robber in a hallway. He then demanded that the second employee open the register, police said.

After both employees ran outside, they screamed for help as the suspect chased them.

Authorities noted that the would-be robber was later seen fleeing east toward University Avenue.

He was described as standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, and wore a blue T-shirt and black pants at the time.

The employees were not reported hurt.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.