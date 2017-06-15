Police: Using app to find stolen iPhone leads to man who took 34 guns from Arkansas store

Police in Northwest Arkansas say they used a locator app on a stolen iPhone to track down the thief of that item as well as more than 30 guns.

Chad Sales, 31, of Fayetteville is being held on numerous charges, including 53 counts of theft of property involving guns, suppressors and credit cards as well as one count of commercial burglary.

Officers with the Springdale Police Department responded around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday to Arky Armory at 871 E. Robinson Ave. in Springdale, according to a report.

At the business, authorities noticed that a portion of sheet metal was no longer attached to the building. Insulation had also been pulled out.

A vehicle matching one seen in surveillance footage — a silver Jeep Cherokee with chrome rims — was found in the 3100 block of West Woodfield Way with the help of a tracking app on an iPhone that Sales had stolen, police said.

The vehicle, registered to Sales, contained six of the guns as well as one suppressor or gun silencer, an iPhone and an iPad, the report states.

In total, Sales took 34 guns, 17 suppressors, an iPad, an iPhone and two credit cards, police said. All of the items were taken from Arky Armory.

The credit cards were fraudulently used five times, the victim told authorities.

Sales was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found a “loaded methamphetamine needle with other paraphernalia” at the residence he lived at, according to the report.

Records show Sales has a criminal history that includes charges of burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and terroristic threatening.