Thursday, June 15, 2017, 12:26 p.m.

President Trump grants Arkansas governor's request for disaster assistance after flooding

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BENJAMIN KRAIN --5/2/17-- Wal-Mart, at bottom center, and many other buildings and businesses in Pocahontas are overtaken by rising water from the Black River, at top, on Wednesday morning.

Flooding in Arkansas


President Donald Trump’s administration has granted Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s request for a federal disaster declaration after springtime storms and flooding in Arkansas.

Residents in 13 counties, after meeting certain criteria, will now be able to receive individual assistance as a result of the declaration, according to a news release Thursday.

Those counties are Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Faulkner, Fulton, Jackson, Lawrence, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Washington and Yell.

“This is welcome news for the Arkansas families and businesses who have been waiting patiently for relief from these disasters,” Hutchinson said in a statement.

Additionally, public assistance will be available for emergency work and repair or replacement of damaged facilities in 28 counties.

Arkansas counties included in that designation are Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Cross, Faulkner, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Mississippi, Montgomery, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Poinsett, Prairie, Randolph, Saline, Washington, White and Woodruff.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and federal officials will soon open offices in the affected areas to accept applications for assistance, the governor’s office said.

More information about the declaration and how residents can apply is available by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

