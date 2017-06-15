Home / Latest News /
Report: Woman stole city money to get butt lift
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:36 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida city says a former employee stole money to get a butt lift.
A Gainesville city report released Wednesday said Natwaina Clark stole $93,000 from the city, using $8,500 on the cosmetic surgery. The Gainesville Sun said the report shows the 33-year-old Clark also used city money for her cable television bill, food, highway tolls, a television and other expenses.
Clark was fired shortly before she was arrested last March 28 and charged with larceny and scheme to defraud. She has pleaded not guilty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Report: Woman stole city money to get butt lift
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Kharma says... June 15, 2017 at 10:44 a.m.
So, Miss Saggybutt needed a lift huh? Its good that the city is hot on her tail.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.