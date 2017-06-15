Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 11:27 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Report: Woman stole city money to get butt lift

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:36 a.m.


GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida city says a former employee stole money to get a butt lift.

A Gainesville city report released Wednesday said Natwaina Clark stole $93,000 from the city, using $8,500 on the cosmetic surgery. The Gainesville Sun said the report shows the 33-year-old Clark also used city money for her cable television bill, food, highway tolls, a television and other expenses.

Clark was fired shortly before she was arrested last March 28 and charged with larceny and scheme to defraud. She has pleaded not guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Report: Woman stole city money to get butt lift

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Kharma says... June 15, 2017 at 10:44 a.m.

So, Miss Saggybutt needed a lift huh? Its good that the city is hot on her tail.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online