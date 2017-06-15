Restaurant Transitions: Zaxby's coming to Little Rock; Gandolfo's opens today; Burger 21 on Chenal to debut soon

Last week we reported that there is, at last, a west Little Rock Taco Bueno outlet on the starting blocks. On the heels of that news we got word that Georgia-based Zaxby's -- the other fast-casual chain that we get asked about a lot and that has been circling the center of central Arkansas -- last week filed for a plumbing permit with the state Health Department for a restaurant at 10601 Kanis Road, Little Rock, near the Panera Bread and Dunkin' Donuts at Kanis and Shackleford Road. Zaxby's has seven central Arkansas locations, including in Benton, Bryant, Conway, Maumelle, Sherwood and Jacksonville.

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Gandolfo's New York Deli opens its first Little Rock-area location at 7 a.m. today in the former Boneheads Grill space in the Promenade at Chenal, 17801 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock. Among the grand opening special offers and giveaways: the first 100 "individuals" who come through the new door will receive a commemorative travel mug and free daily refills of coffee for one year. Two patrons will win a business-card drawing during the first week for free sandwiches for a year. This Friday, all breakfast items will be half price, 7-10 a.m. They'll feed Little Rock police officers for free Tuesday and firefighters on Wednesday; June 22, kids 10 and younger eat free all day with the purchase of an adult meal. Hours are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is (501) 830-4071. The website: gandolfosdeli.com.

Speaking of chains, the target opening date is now fixed for July 24 for the first central Arkansas outlet of Burger 21 in the shopping center at 12319 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, according to the Facebook page, facebook.com/Burger21Arkansas. That's closer to the last reported official July 26 estimate from the corporate types in Tampa, Fla., than to the optimistic "before July 4" estimate we got from franchisee/owner Allen Hurst. The website, burger21.com/locations/littlerock, still only lists it as "coming soon." Hurst explains the name derives from the menu, which lists 10 beef burgers and 10 non-beef burgers (tuna, shrimp, chicken, turkey) plus one featured burger, which rotates once a quarter. They'll also offer salads, sliders, chicken tenders and hot dogs on a toasted New England roll. The hours, tentatively, will be 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11-10 Saturday and 11-9 Sunday. The phone number will be (501) 916-2520.

Facebook can be a wonderful thing. Here's the latest post on the page for La Hacienda, 3024 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, which has been closed for more than six months -- planned "renovations" turned into a complete rebuild from the ground up: "We are finally undergoing/finishing final details!! As of now, we are on track to open by the end of the month (hopefully sooner than later)!! Official day is yet to be finalized." That's awaiting final inspections and fixing a few "pesky details." We've also learned that hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. The restaurant is keeping its phone number -- (501) 661-0600.

Loblolly Creamery has opened in its own new space, 1423 S. Main St., Little Rock, just next door to the Green Corner Store, where it had been based. The move means more space, more ice cream -- the new dipping cabinet holds up to 32 flavors -- and a refrigerator storing pints and beverages. They've also added new coffee and espresso equipment. For the modern screen junkies there are more than 15 recharging outlets. And they've extended their hours, to 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. The phone number is (501) 396-9609.

Nashville Rockin' Grill, 10840 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock, appears to have closed, or at least shows all the usual signs: The door has been locked during business hours. And the listed number, (501) 812-0095, returns a "not a working number" recording from the phone company.

The family that operates Zangna Thai Cuisine in the Shackleford Crossings shopping center, 2604 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, says they're looking to open a second location by next summer in a new shopping center in progress somewhere in the vicinity of Chenal Parkway and Rahling Road, near the Promenade at Chenal. It'll also be a Thai restaurant with pretty much the same menu as the current place but it could have a different name. The original restaurant is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; the phone number is (501) 227-7785.

We're a little late getting the word, but Chicot Hibachi Express opened a couple of months ago at 9107 Chicot Road, Little Rock, next door to Cloverdale Liquor. The menu offers hibachi-cooked dishes, appetizers (spring rolls, edamame, gyoza), deep-fried sushi rolls (crab, shrimp, crawfish -- no raw fish), 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. There's seating for about 12 but the operation is mainly to-go. The phone number: (501) 747-1337; the Facebook page: facebook.com/chicothibachi.

July 17 is the target date, following a soft opening, of Agave Grill, 17324 Interstate 30, Benton, previously Sabores Mexican Cuisine, Patron Mexican Grill and Cafe Santa Fe (not necessarily in that order). Scott Hanayik, co-owner with Ryan Brown, also co-owners of the Tavern Sports Grill on Chenal Parkway, describes the menu as "Mexican-American fusion," featuring fajitas, quesadillas and nachos on the one side and rib-eye, New York strip filets and seafood items, with some crossover -- for example, "We've been looking at an ancho-chile-rubbed rib-eye," on the other, he says. The executive chef is Mindy Mitchell, a graduate of the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute who most recently has been working at Honey Pies, and "we're excited to have her," Hanayik says. A liquor license, applied for in March, is pending on the inspection of the covered patio. Hours will be 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Saturday, with 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday buffet brunch and serving the full dinner menu until midnight. The phone number is (501) 316-4227; the yet-unfinished website is agavegrillbenton.com.

The Southern Gourmasian, 219 W. Capitol Ave. in Little Rock will hold a watch party and whole-hog roast for the episode of the Cooking Channel's Big Bad BBQ Brawl featuring its chef, Justin Patterson, and his crew at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a buffet including the dishes on the show. Tickets, including buffet and beverage, are $25. Visit squareup.com/store/the-southern-gourmasian.

Rock Town Distillery, 1216 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, celebrates its seventh anniversary with the release of its limited-edition, 100-proof Rock Town Sherry Cask Wheat Whiskey during a birthday party, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 24. The event will feature free tours, food trucks in the parking lot and cocktails and local craft beer in the warehouse. At 6:30, founder and head distiller Phil Brandon will host the seventh anniversary Celebration Tasting and Warehouse Masterclass; participants will learn about the production of Rock Town's whiskey, the influence of the flavor grain in bourbon and the influence of sherry-cask aging while they taste the new anniversary whiskey and four types of Arkansas bourbon. Space is limited; cost is $40. Make reservations online at tinyurl.com/y7pul4bt.

Bet you didn't know that today is National Lobster Day. The Bonefish Grill chain is marking the occasion with a $17.90 three-course lobster-tail meal -- choice of salad, a 5- to 6-ounce cold-water lobster tail (seasoned and steamed, served with warm drawn butter and choice of two fresh sides) and choice of three desserts. Visit BonefishGrill.com to find a location near you.

Has a restaurant opened -- or closed -- near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Call (501) 399-3667 or (501) 378-3513, or send a note to Restaurants, Weekend Section, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203. Send email to:

eharrison@arkansasonline.com

Weekend on 06/15/2017