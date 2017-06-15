Home /
Shot while fleeing stranger in Little Rock, man says
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A 43-year-old North Little Rock man was shot in the shoulder early Tuesday by a man who approached his SUV and asked for a light, Little Rock police said.
The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. at the intersection of Battery and 19th streets, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The victim, Matthew Thompson, told investigators that he stopped at a stop sign when a man he didn't know approached his vehicle, according to the report.
Thompson told the man he didn't have a lighter, and the assailant then "made a quick movement as if reaching for something," the report said.
"Thompson sped off and as he was leaving heard 4-5 shots and felt a bullet strike his left shoulder," police wrote, noting Thompson drove himself to UAMS Medical Center.
The report didn't specify Thompson's condition, but it said he suffered a "major injury."
The shooter is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s who weighed about 115 pounds and wore stone-washed bluejeans and a light-colored T-shirt.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Shot while fleeing stranger in Little Rock, man says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.