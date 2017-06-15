Sports calendar

• To submit an item, please email jhalpern@arkansasonline.com
CAMPS
BASKETBALL
UALR BOYS
June 26-29 Individual Camp Mini for ages 5-8, Cost $95 in advance, $110 on the first day of camp. Sessions 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For more information, contact Jon Trilli at jmtrilli@ualr.edu or (501) 951-0373.
June 26-29 Individual Camp Regular for ages 9-17 Cost $185 in advance, $200 on the first day of camp. Sessions, 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For more information, contact Jon Trilli at jmtrilli@ualr.edu or (501) 951-0373.
July 10-13 Individual Camp Mini for ages 5-8, Cost $95 in advance, $110 on the first day of camp. Sessions 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For more information, contact Jon Trilli at jmtrilli@ualr.edu or (501) 951-0373.
July 10-13 Individual camp Regular up to seventh grade. Cost $185 in advance, $200 on the first day of camp., Sessions, 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For more information, contact Jon Trilli at jmtrilli@ualr.edu or (501) 951-0373.
OUACHITA BAPTIST BOYS
JULY 9-12 Shooting Camp, Ages 8 and older. Cost $300 per player, $175 for commuters. Check in 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. at Bill Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. For more information, contact Dennis Nutt at (870) 245-5184 or Eric Brauer at (870) 245-5539, visit www.obu.edu/tigercamp or email nuttd@obu.edu or brauere@obu.edu.
OUACHITA BAPTIST GIRLS
JUNE 18-20 Individual Camp for girls entering sixth thorough 12th grades. Cost $210 per player, $110 for commuters. Registration, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., June 18. For more information, contact Garry Crower at (870) 210-0138 or crowderg@obu.edu or Alexis Sharp at sharpa@obu.edu
HENDERSON STATE MEN'S
JUNE 19-22. Arkadelphia Day Camp, $90. 9 a.m.-nooon for those entering kindergarten through fourth grade. 1 p.m.-4 p.m For those entering fifth through 12th grade. For more information, contact Jimm Elgas at (785) 532-9368 or email tamdge@yahoo.com.
JULY 24-27 Arkadelphia Day Camp II, $90. 9 a.m.-nooon for those entering kindergarten through fourth grade. 1 p.m.-4 p.m For those entering fifth through 12th grade. For more information, contact Jimm Elgas at (785) 532-9368 or email tamdge@yahoo.com.
HENDERSON STATE WOMEN'S
JUNE 17 Elite Camp. Cost $60. Registration, noon. Session, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. For more information, contact Jill Thomas at (870) 230-5123 or email thomasj@hsu.edu.
AUG 12 Elite Camp. Cost $60. Registration, noon. Session, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. For more information, contact Jill Thomas at (870) 230-5123 or email thomasj@hsu.edu.
BRIAN BOYER CAMPS
JUNE 19-22 Elementary Camp at the Convocation Center. Girls entering kindergarten through fourth grade. Cost $75 with $30 deposit. Registration, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Sessions 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. For more information, call (870) 680-4164.
JUNE 19-22 Individual Camp at the Convocation Center. Girls entering grades 4-12. Cost $200 with $50 deposit. Registration, 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Sessions, 9 a.m-5 p.m. For more information, call (870) 680-4164.
JOE FOLEY CAMP
AUG. 1-3 Team Camp 1. Cost $180 for single day, $360 for two days, $450 for three days.. For more information, contact Steve Wiedower or Robert Dallimore at 501-569-3464.
FOOTBALL
SCOTT MAXFIELD CAMP
JUNE 24 Elite Camp, for those entering ninth through 12th grade. Cost $50. Check in 9 a.m. Session 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Ryan Lusby at (870) 230-5522.
ARKANSAS STATE CAMPS
JULY 14 Elite One Day Camps, Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro. Students entering grades 9-12. Check-in time 9 a.m., Cost $30. For more information, got to astatefootball.com.
JULY 14 Elite One Day Camps, Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro. Students entering grades 9-12. Check in time 4 p.m.. Cost $30. For more information, got to astatefootball.com.
JULY 16. Wolf Cub Football Youth Camp, Arkansas State Football Complex, 2800 Alumni Blvd., Joneboro. Sessions, 2 p.m.-8 p.m.. Cost $75, includes dinner and T-shirt. For more information, got to astatefootball.com.
VOLLEYBALL
VAN COMPTON CAMPS
JULY 10-11 Hitter, Setter Camp. Students entering grades 8-12, Jack Stephens Center. Check-in time 5:30 p.m., Sessions 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Cost, $50 for player. For more information, contact Van Compton at (501) 569-3371 or vxcompton@ualr.edu.
JULY 12-13 Serve, Serve-receive camp. For students entering grades 8-12 at Jack Stephens Center. Check-in time 5:30 p.m., Sessions 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Cost $50 per player. For more information, contact Van Compton at (501) 569-3371 or vxcompton@ualr.edu.
JULY 14 Defensive specialist camp. For students entering grades 8-12 at Jack Stephens Center. Check-in time 5:30 p.m., Sessions 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Cost $35 per player. For more information, contact Van Compton at (501) 569-3371 or vxcompton@ualr.edu.
