State college draft roundup

RD. (PICK);NAME, POS.;SCHOOL;MLB TEAM

16 (489);Ty Tyce, RHP;University of Central Arkansas;Toronto

Tice (2-3, 4.45 ERA) pitched 56 2/3 innings for the Bears, mostly coming out of the bullpen, and he led the team with 8 saves. The 5-9 Prairie Grove graduate started for UCA in the Southland Conference championship game against Sam Houston State, taking the loss in 6 innings with 5 hits, 1 earned run, 3 walks and 3 strikeouts.

20 (586);Tyler Gray, RHP;University of Central Arkansas;Minnesota

Gray (6-6, 3.80 ERA) led UCA with 87 2/3 innings pitched and 89 strikeouts. The 6-2 Fort Smith Southside graduate pitched two scoreless innings in the Southland championship game with 2 hits, 1 strikeout and 1 walk.

32 (964);Cameron Knight, C;University of Arkansas at Little Rock;St. Louis

Knight's .310 batting average was the second highest for the Trojans and 19th in the Sun Belt Conference. Out of 18 runners who attempted to steal a base, Knight threw out eight (.444). He played at UALR for two seasons after previously playing at Butler (Kan.) Community College.

34 (1,024);Cory Malcom, RHP;University of Arkansas at Little Rock;St. Louis

Malcom (4-5, 3.46 ERA) struck out 109 batters during his senior season, second in the Sun Belt Conference. In the Trojans' 3-2 loss to Texas State in the knockout round of the Southland tournament, Malcom did not earn a decision in his 7-inning start, with 7 hits, 2 earned runs and 7 strikeouts.

39 (1,174);Christopher Hunt, RHP;Henderson State University;St. Louis

Hunt (7-5, 4.78 ERA) threw a complete-game no-hitter in the 2016 Great American Conference Tournament. He graduated from Greenwood High and began his collegiate career at Crowder Community College. Hunt is the first player to be drafted out of Henderson State University since Jonathan Dooley was selected in the 26th round by the Kansas City Royals in 2010.

Sports on 06/15/2017