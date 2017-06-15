Style: Reviews of 'Cars 3,' '47 Meters Down,' more

“Cars are cars,” Paul Simon sang, “all over the world.”

And that’s probably a big reason why Disney-Pixars Cars movies have flourished — there’s a global market filled with children who crave the merchandise generated by the onscreen depictions of the adventures of Lightning McQueen and his friends. It’s probably more that than the quality of the stories told that demanded a second sequel.

But, our Dan Lybarger reports, Cars 3 has grown up, and this third installment finds Lightning facing issues to which some mommies and daddies might be able to relate.

Also out there on this early summer weekend is what some wag has called the “best shark movie since Jaws,” the Mandy Moore vehicle 47 Meters Down. Our Piers Marchant doesn’t go quite that far, but he’s got some thoughts about the film.

In other news, Philip Martin goes along for the ride of Paris Can Wait, and Sean Clancy provides the backstory on Paragould native Juli Jackson’s 45 RPM, her 2013 Arkansas-made film that returns to Little Rock for a screening at the Ron Robinson Theater.

All in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.