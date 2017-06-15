Others say: The Sopranos, even now

Last week marked the 10th anniversary of the final episode of The Sopranos, and people still fiercely debate whether--spoiler alert--Tony Soprano got whacked at the diner.

Even if some viewers found the finale maddening or a lazy way to make the moment unforgettable, there is nothing wrong with popular entertainment that doesn't tie things up neatly with the good characters getting their way and the bad ones getting their comeuppance.

While there are plenty of independent-minded movies, most studio films are as formulaic as it gets. The protagonist overcomes challenges and becomes a better person--but only after overcoming a late movie "all is lost" moment. Thankfully, in this golden age of television, many TV dramas and comedies are vastly more inventive. And what show kicked off this golden age?

David Chase doesn't deserve castigation for thinking outside the casket. He deserves endless--

Editorial on 06/15/2017