Travs blister Cardinals in doubleheader sweep

TRAVELERS 9-5, CARDINALS 0-2

Six games into a nine-game road trip, the Arkansas Travelers have scored more runs than they had in their previous 11 games.

The Travs beat the Springfield Cardinals 9-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo., when a seven-run fifth inning provided more than enough firepower for the team's third consecutive victory. The Travs went on to win the second game 5-2, scoring three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead before adding two runs in the top of the seventh to secure the doubleheader sweep.

Before the second game, the Travs had not scored less than eight runs since its 10-1 victory against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday.

Center fielder Ian Miller went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI in the first game, including a two-run home run to right-center field in the fifth inning.

Left fielder Dario Pizzano hit a solo home run to center field in the seventh inning, which capped the victory by right-hander Darin Gillies (2-2, 2.08 ERA), who pitched 12/3 innings in relief of starting right-hander Max Povse.

Povse, the Seattle Mariners' No. 5 prospect according to MLB.com, pitched 3 1/3 innings with 3 hits, 3 walks and 2 strikeouts. It was his first appearance since May 20, when he was assigned to the disabled list after reinjuring a hamstring.

Third baseman Nelson Ward went 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI in the second game. His RBI single to right field in the fifth inning scored first baseman Kyle Waldrop, who singled to start the inning. Right fielder Keury De La Cruz singled and moved to third on Ward's single, then scored on a wild pitch by Ian McKinney to tie the game at 2-2. Ward scored on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Joey Wong to give the Travs a 3-2 lead.

Ward got things going for Arkansas in the seventh with a leadoff double. He would later score on Wong's RBI single for a 4-2 lead. Marcus Littlewood's sacrifice fly scored Miller to give the Travs a 5-2 advantage.

Right-hander Brett Ash (5-4, 5.88 ERA) picked up the victory after allowing both Springfield runs in the bottom of the first inning on an inside-the-park home run by center fielder Magneuris Sierra on 5 hits with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Zac Curtis earned his seventh save of the season after allowing 1 hit over the final 1 1/3 innings.

Today’s game

TRAVELERS AT CARDINALS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. Central WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo. RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Tyler Herb (5-2, 3.53 ERA); Cardinals: TBD

Sports on 06/15/2017