Trump's win bugged shooter, brother says

WASHINGTON -- The man who opened fire on Republican members of the congressional baseball team Wednesday morning was distraught over the election of President Donald Trump and traveled to Washington in recent weeks to protest, his brother said Wednesday.

The suspect, James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill., died in a Washington hospital after a shootout with police.

"I know he wasn't happy with the way things were going, the election results and stuff," his brother, Michael Hodgkinson, said in a telephone interview shortly after he received the news Wednesday. He added that he was not close to his brother and did not know why he remained in Washington.

"Totally out of the blue," he added, saying that his brother was engaged in politics but otherwise led a normal life.

Michael Hodgkinson said his sister had spoken with the gunman's wife Tuesday. According to his account, the wife said that James Hodgkinson had called home to say he was planning to go home because he missed his wife and dogs.

Instead, he opened fire shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., just outside Washington and showered bullets on members of Congress, their staff members and the police. Four people were wounded by the gunfire.

Hodgkinson owned a home-inspection business in the rural outskirts of Belleville, a southern Illinois city of more than 40,000 just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. Records show that his inspection license, registered to a company called JTH Inspections, expired in November and had not been renewed.

Hodgkinson lived about 100 yards off a rural road in a two-story, seemingly well-kept home with tan vinyl siding.

Charlene Brennan, a real estate agent in Belleville, said Hodgkinson had conducted some home inspections as a part of sales she worked on over the years.

"He did not come off as a radical," Brennan said. "He did not come off as an unstable individual. He wasn't belligerent; he was just kind of a normal guy."

The Republican lawmaker who represented Hodgkinson's hometown said Hodgkinson was "always angry" about the GOP agenda, but "never crossed the line."

Social media accounts that appear to be affiliated with Hodgkinson show a man deeply connected to liberal politics and distrustful of Republican-controlled Washington. In posts, he rails against Republicans, lavishes praise upon Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the onetime presidential candidate, and shows a deep engagement with the churn of news coming out of Washington.

Hodgkinson signed an online petition calling for the president to be impeached, posting it on Facebook with a comment: "It's time to destroy Trump & co."

Sanders said in a statement Wednesday that he was aware Hodgkinson had volunteered for his presidential campaign. And he condemned violence of any type.

"I am sickened by this despicable act," Sanders wrote. "Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms."

Robert Becker, who served as the Iowa director of Sanders' presidential campaign, said that Hodgkinson had no formal role on the campaign and that he couldn't find anyone who remembered him.

Hodgkinson had arrests in his background for a series of minor offenses dating back to the 1990s, including arrests for resisting police and drunken driving.

Hodgkinson came to the attention of Illinois law enforcement as recently as late March.

Neighbor Bill Schaumleffel recalled hearing shots being fired outside his house, which stands about 500 feet behind Hodgkinson's home. When he went outside, he saw Hodgkinson shooting a rifle into a cornfield. He was squeezing off five or six rounds at a time and, according to the report, fired about 50 shots in all.

"I yelled, 'Quit shooting toward the houses,'" Schaumleffel said.

When Hodgkinson refused to stop, Schaumleffel called the sheriff's office.

St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson said Wednesday that Hodgkinson showed the deputy all required firearms licenses and documentation for the high-powered hunting rifle, which he said he was simply using for target practice.

The deputy cautioned Hodgkinson about shooting around homes, given that the rounds can travel up to a mile. No charges were filed.

Hodgkinson had been residing in Alexandria for more than a month. Most mornings, he could be found at the city's YMCA, said Democratic former Alexandria Mayor Bill Euille, who works out at the facility each morning.

The two men struck up a relationship, Euille said, and Hodgkinson gave the impression of a typical, if lonely, newcomer to an area that is used to new faces.

"He seemed like a loner," Euille said, "but very nice."

Information for this article was contributed by Nicholas Fandos, Yamiche Alcindor, Kitty Bennett, Alan Blinder, Bill Bryan and Adam Goldman of The New York Times; by Peter Hermann, Paul Kane, Amber Phillips, Ann E. Marimow, Tom Jackman, Shawn Boburg and staff members of The Washington Post; and by Don Babwin and Jim Salter and staff members of The Associated Press.

