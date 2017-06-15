Trump says shot congressman's condition 'difficult'

President Donald Trump says that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise's condition is more difficult than people first realized. And he said Scalise is "in some trouble."

The president paid a visit to Scalise on Wednesday night, meeting with Scalise's family and sitting by the congressman's bedside.

Trump said Scalise "continues his very brave fight," but added: "it's been much more difficult than people even thought at the time. He's in some trouble."

Trump also credited the congressman for bringing people together.

He said: "Steve in his own way may have brought some unity to our long-divided country."

He also saluted the Capitol police officers injured in the attack on a Republican Congressional baseball practice. He said, "They ran right into the fire" and saved a lot of lives.

