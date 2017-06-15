Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 11:31 a.m.

Trump says shot congressman's condition 'difficult'

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:57 a.m.

president-donald-trump-speaks-on-the-shooting-attack-on-gop-congressmen-in-an-address-wednesday-at-the-white-house-reports-surfaced-later-in-the-day-that-special-counsel-robert-mueller-is-now-investigating-the-presidents-conduct-in-the-widening-probe-into-russias-role-in-the-2016-election-and-developments-since

PHOTO BY THE NEW YORK TIMES/DOUG MILLS

President Donald Trump speaks on the shooting attack on GOP congressmen in an address Wednesday at the White House. Reports surfaced later in the day that special counsel Robert Mueller is now investigating the president’s conduct in the widening probe into Russia’s role in the 2016 election and developments since.

President Donald Trump says that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise's condition is more difficult than people first realized. And he said Scalise is "in some trouble."

The president paid a visit to Scalise on Wednesday night, meeting with Scalise's family and sitting by the congressman's bedside.

Trump said Scalise "continues his very brave fight," but added: "it's been much more difficult than people even thought at the time. He's in some trouble."

Trump also credited the congressman for bringing people together.

He said: "Steve in his own way may have brought some unity to our long-divided country."

He also saluted the Capitol police officers injured in the attack on a Republican Congressional baseball practice. He said, "They ran right into the fire" and saved a lot of lives.

