Trump says shot congressman's condition 'difficult'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:57 a.m.
President Donald Trump says that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise's condition is more difficult than people first realized. And he said Scalise is "in some trouble."
The president paid a visit to Scalise on Wednesday night, meeting with Scalise's family and sitting by the congressman's bedside.
Trump said Scalise "continues his very brave fight," but added: "it's been much more difficult than people even thought at the time. He's in some trouble."
Trump also credited the congressman for bringing people together.
He said: "Steve in his own way may have brought some unity to our long-divided country."
He also saluted the Capitol police officers injured in the attack on a Republican Congressional baseball practice. He said, "They ran right into the fire" and saved a lot of lives.
