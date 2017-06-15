USTA Southern Closed 16's results

at Burns Park Tennis Center, North Little Rock, and Rebsamen Tennis Center, Little Rock
BOYS SINGLES
Round of 16
(2) Welsh Hotard def. (9) Michael Sanford, 3-6, 6-0, 5-1 (ret.)
(5) JJ Tracy def. (9) Zachary Smith 6-4, 6-3
(9) Joshua Raab def. (4) Jerry Wang 6-3, 6-0
(9) Muhamad Bedwan def. (5) Coy Simon 6-2, 6-4
Consolation 5th round
Banks Evans def. Christian Pumpelly 6-2, 6-3
Ashe Ray def. Zachary Theodossiou 6-2, 6-0
Vivek Ramesh def. Hayden Shoemake 6-0, 6-2
Alex Horn def. Matt Barnett 6-2, 6-2
GIRLS SINGLES
Round of 16
(2) Anna Ross def. (9) Faatimah Bashir 6-3, 6-1
(5) Paige Duncan def. (9) Brooke Killingsworth 6-5, 6-1
(3) Avery Durham def. (9) Tiffani Nash 6-2, 6-0
(9) Ella Imhof def. (5) Winslow Huth 6-2, 6-4
Consolation 5th round
Alice Holding def. Maddie McKee 2-6, 6-4, 1-0(5)
Isabella Steffan def. Alyse Cormier 6-2, 6-3
Olivia Gallagher def. Day Nuckolls 6-3, 6-0
Taylor Despriet def. Serina Abriola 6-3, 6-3
