Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 8:13 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

USTA Southern Closed 16's results

This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.

at Burns Park Tennis Center, North Little Rock, and Rebsamen Tennis Center, Little Rock

BOYS SINGLES

Round of 16

(2) Welsh Hotard def. (9) Michael Sanford, 3-6, 6-0, 5-1 (ret.)

(5) JJ Tracy def. (9) Zachary Smith 6-4, 6-3

(9) Joshua Raab def. (4) Jerry Wang 6-3, 6-0

(9) Muhamad Bedwan def. (5) Coy Simon 6-2, 6-4

Consolation 5th round

Banks Evans def. Christian Pumpelly 6-2, 6-3

Ashe Ray def. Zachary Theodossiou 6-2, 6-0

Vivek Ramesh def. Hayden Shoemake 6-0, 6-2

Alex Horn def. Matt Barnett 6-2, 6-2

GIRLS SINGLES

Round of 16

(2) Anna Ross def. (9) Faatimah Bashir 6-3, 6-1

(5) Paige Duncan def. (9) Brooke Killingsworth 6-5, 6-1

(3) Avery Durham def. (9) Tiffani Nash 6-2, 6-0

(9) Ella Imhof def. (5) Winslow Huth 6-2, 6-4

Consolation 5th round

Alice Holding def. Maddie McKee 2-6, 6-4, 1-0(5)

Isabella Steffan def. Alyse Cormier 6-2, 6-3

Olivia Gallagher def. Day Nuckolls 6-3, 6-0

Taylor Despriet def. Serina Abriola 6-3, 6-3

Sports on 06/15/2017

Print Headline: USTA Southern Closed 16's results

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: USTA Southern Closed 16's results

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online