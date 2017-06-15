Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: Gunman robs store clerk outside North Little Rock gas station, flees through car wash, police say
By Emma Pettit
Video released Thursday shows a gunman robbing a North Little Rock store clerk outside a gas station early Wednesday, police said.
Around 4:20 a.m., an unknown assailant approached a store clerk exiting a vehicle outside the Super Stop 66 at 5421 MacArthur Drive, according to the police department's Facebook page. The employee had arrived to open the business.
The gunman appears in the video to be an adult male in a tank top, pants and tennis shoes. He spoke to the apparent victim, though that interaction took place out of range of the camera.
Police say the gunman took unidentified items from the employee, then fled through a nearby car wash.
No arrests have been made.
