Rescuers dig in Bangladesh slides’ mud

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Rescuers went from door to door searching for information on people who might be missing Wednesday after landslides crashed onto villages and killed at least 140 people in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said.

With some roads collapsed and others blocked by mud, soldiers were erecting a portable bridge to reach the worst-hit district of Rangamati, where government shelters housed about half of the 4,500 people whose homes were swamped by mud and debris unleashed by the landslides Tuesday.

“The devastation is huge,” said Shah Kamal, secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management. He said it could take days before access to the area is fully restored.

Elsewhere, villagers joined firefighters and soldiers in cutting fallen trees and clearing debris in remote areas where rescuers have been unable to get heavy machinery, military spokesman Rezaul Karim said.

The injured were being taken to area hospitals, where doctors worked by candlelight.

Hundreds of rescuers — including soldiers, firefighters, police and volunteers — were still digging through vast piles of mud in search of bodies.

100 ISIS fighters counterattack in Mosul

BAGHDAD — More than 100 Islamic State militants began a counterattack in Mosul on Wednesday, killing 11 federal police officers and four civilians in clashes that were still underway, Iraqi security officials said.

The wide-scale assault underscored the extremist group’s resilience in the city despite months of heavy fighting with Iraqi forces backed by U.S. air power.

The militants first sneaked into the western Dandan neighborhood at dawn from the Tigris River and took over a mosque, where they used loudspeakers to announce the assault and shouted “God is greatest” before the mosque was bombed from the air, according to an army officer and a police officer.

Then the militants moved to the adjacent neighborhoods of Dawasa and Nabi Sheet, breaking into houses, clashing with security forces and seizing a Humvee and other weapons. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information.

Gunmen hold hostages in Somali eatery

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Gunmen posing as military forces were holding dozens of hostages inside a popular restaurant in Somalia’s capital in an attack that began when a car bomb exploded at the gate, police and a witness said Wednesday night, and the extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

At least 17 people, including foreigners, were dead, police and an ambulance driver said.

Two of the gunmen were shot dead and 10 hostages were rescued but five other attackers were thought to remain inside and cut off electricity to complicate security forces’ efforts to end the attack, Capt. Mohamed Hussein said. He said heavy gunfire was heard.

An ambulance driver, Khalif Dahir, said early today that rescuers had carried 17 bodies and 26 wounded people. Police said the dead included a Syrian man. Most of the victims were young men who had been entering the Pizza House when the vehicle exploded, Hussein said.

The blast largely destroyed the restaurant’s facade and sparked a fire. While al-Shabab claimed to have attacked the neighboring Posh Treats restaurant, which is frequented by the city’s elite and was damaged in the blast, security officials said the Pizza House was targeted instead.

Munich shooting suspect has U.S. link

BERLIN — A 37-year-old man alleged to have shot a police officer in a Munich subway station after randomly attacking another passenger had been living with his father in Colorado and was on a European trip, German officials said Wednesday.

Munich Police Chief Hubertus Andrae told reporters that the suspect, identified only as a Bavarian-born German citizen, flew to Munich airport from Athens, Greece, on Monday and spent the night in the airport.

Witnesses told police that as the man rode the subway toward the city Tuesday, he was talking to himself in English, then suddenly began punching an apparently randomly chosen passenger in the face, pummeling him until he was bloody.

Police were called, and two officers began questioning the aggressor at the Unterfoehring station. He later shoved one officer toward an oncoming train, Andrae said.

The man grabbed the officer’s pistol from its holster and opened fire at both officers, hitting one in the head.

The shooter fled but was apprehended outside by other officers arriving on the scene.

The injured officer was rushed to a hospital, where she remained in life-threatening condition, Andrae said.