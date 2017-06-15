Wrecks on 2 interstates claim 4 lives, police say

Arkansas State Police said three people died in a crash on Interstate 40 near Mayflower on Wednesday afternoon.

Agency spokesman Bill Sadler said at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, and some of the injured were transported to hospitals by helicopter.

Authorities closed eastbound lanes of the interstate after the crash, which occurred about 4:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said the wreck shut down a 1-mile stretch of the interstate until 5:17 p.m.

On Monday, a 68-year-old Arkansas woman died when her pickup veered off Interstate 530 and overturned, authorities said.

Kathryn Faultersack of White Hall was driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma north on the highway around 11 a.m. in Jefferson County when the wreck happened, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police say Faultersack overcorrected around mile marker 44 near Pine Bluff, which caused the Tacoma to overturn off the interstate.

Faultersack reportedly suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt in the single-vehicle crash.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

Metro on 06/15/2017