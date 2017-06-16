Home / Latest News /
After 40 years, father and daughter meet for 1st time
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man is looking forward to celebrating Father's Day a week after his first meeting with his 40-year-old daughter, who tracked him down after decades of questions.
Jyll Justamond said she was working with limited information from her mother: that her father's first name was Al, he was Italian and he worked at a bar called Neary's in the 1970s.
In April, she made a post in a Facebook group for Palisades Park, where the now-defunct bar was located. That led her to the former owner, who told her he knew exactly who she was looking for — 63-year-old Al Annunziata of Cliffside Park.
After a paternity test proved he was her father, she traveled to New Jersey from Littleton, Colo., to meet him June 11.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: After 40 years, father and daughter meet for 1st time
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.