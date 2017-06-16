Arkansas lawmakers criticize Trump shifting Cuba policy

LITTLE ROCK — Members of Arkansas' congressional delegation are criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to restore some travel and economic restrictions on Cuba that were lifted as part of the Obama administration's historic easing.

Republican Rep. Rick Crawford on Friday said the move reinstates a "failed, outdated and isolationist" posture toward Cuba, while Republican Sen. John Boozman said the plan was a step backward. Trump announced he was reinstating the requirement that "people-to-people" travelers can only come to Cuba with heavily regulated tour groups and will reimpose some trade restrictions.

Crawford and Boozman have been pushing for easing trade restrictions with Cuba and have said the move would help Arkansas farmers by opening up a new market.