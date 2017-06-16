Cardinals slow down Travelers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Jose Adolis Garcia homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Sandy Alcantara hurled six scoreless innings as the Springfield Cardinals defeated the Arkansas Travelers 6-3 on Thursday.

Alcantara (3-4) allowed 2 hits while striking out 4 and walking 4 to pick up the victory.

Springfield started the scoring in the first inning when Magneuris Sierra scored on a wild pitch and Garcia hit an RBI double.

After Springfield added three runs, the Travelers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Tyler Marlette hit an RBI single and Dario Pizzano scored on a forceout.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the eighth when Dickie Joe Thon hit an RBI single, driving in Garcia.

Tyler Herb (5-3) went 6 innings, allowing 5 runs and 6 hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

For the Travelers, Nelson Ward doubled and singled.

