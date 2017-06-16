Chisenhall's pinch-hit HR, 5 RBI carries Indians

CLEVELAND — Lonnie Chisenhall usually senses when Indians Manager Terry Francona is going to call on him as a pinch-hitter.

That moment came earlier than normal for Chisenhall on Thursday, and he was ready.

Chisenhall connected for a threerun, pinch-hit home run in the fifth inning and had five RBI as Cleveland salvaged the finale of a three-game series by beating Los Angeles 12-5 and stopping the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak.

After the Dodgers closed to 5-4 in the fifth, Chisenhall hit a 415-foot drive on the second pitch from Ross Stripling to open a four-run lead for Josh Tomlin (4-8), who struggled after being staked to a 5-0 lead.

Chisenhall added a two-run single in the sixth, making him just the third Cleveland player since 1913 to come off the bench and record five RBI or more.

“Tito finds those good situations for guys and you try to not read his mind,” Chisenhall said of Francona. “But I’ve done it for long enough that we’re kind of on the same page.”

Francona joked that he probably should have started Chisenhall, “but I’m not very smart.” He and bench coach Brad Mills debated whether to have Austin Jackson bunt or bring up Chisenhall, a left-hander, to face Stripling.

“You want to tack on, but then we’re bunting for the bottom of the order,” Francona said. “Millsy kind of pushed me in that direction. Boy, Lonnie took a beautiful swing.”

Edwin Encarnacion homered off Rich Hill (3-3), reached base five times and scored four runs as Cleveland moved back over .500 with just its second victory in 11 interleague games.

Rookie Cody Bellinger homered again for the Dodgers. He touched up Tomlin for a line-drive home run in the fourth, his 18th home run in 47 games. Only New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hit more through 47 games, slugging 19.

“I don’t know what else there is to say,” Dodgers Manager Dave Robert said of his 21-year-old first baseman. “I’ve tried to use all the ways to describe him. The home runs and the production are just a by-product of his care in wanting to be a great baseball player and helping us to win games.”

Tomlin got help from Cleveland’s offense and did just enough to cool off the Dodgers, who were in a fiverun hole after two innings but closed within a run in the fifth on Yasiel Puig’s RBI double and Chris Taylor’s two-run home run.

PHILLIES 1, RED SOX 0 Pinch-hitter Ty Kelly doubled home the only run in the eighth inning to lead host Philadelphia to a victory over Boston.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 6, MARINERS 2 Chris Gimenez homered twice for the first time in his big league career, Eduardo Escobar sparked a five-run first inning for Minnesota with a two-run shot, and Jose Berrios and the Twins beat visiting Seattle. WHITE SOX 5, ORIOLES 2 Rookie Matt Davidson homered for the fourth consecutive game, then doubled and scored in a four-run sixth inning to lead host Chicago over Baltimore, the Orioles’ seventh loss in eight games.

TIGERS 5, RAYS 3 Miguel Cabrera’s two-run home run with one out in the ninth inning gave Detroit a victory over visiting Tampa Bay.

ROYALS 7, ANGELS 2 Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon hit solo home runs and Kansas City picked up its fifth consecutive victory, defeating host Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 8, METS 3 Bryce Harper hit a home run so hard that it twice sailed over the head of Mets right fielder Jay Bruce, propelling Gio Gonzalez and Washington past host New York.

BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 4 Keon Broxton and Eric Thames homered to lift visiting Milwaukee to a victory over St. Louis.

ROCKIES 10, GIANTS 9 Raimel Tapia hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth inning and host Colorado recovered from blowing a late lead to beat San Francisco.

