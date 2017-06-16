Sect leader caught

after year on lam

SALT LAKE CITY -- Lyle Jeffs, the leader of a Utah polygamous sect, was captured in South Dakota after nearly a year on the run after he pawned two pairs of pliers and provided a real identification card, authorities and the pawnshop owner said.

Jeffs was alone near a lakeside marina and hours away from a compound in the state run by his polygamous group when an off-duty police detective spotted a pickup that a tipster told police Jeffs had been driving, said Eric Barnhart, FBI special agent in charge for the Salt Lake City Division.

Jeffs complied with officers when he was arrested Wednesday near the small town of Yankton in the southeastern corner of South Dakota, Barnhart said. Authorities believe he had been in that area for the past two weeks and was living out of his truck.

Authorities had been hunting for Jeffs since he escaped home confinement in Utah on June 18, 2016, ahead of his trial in an alleged multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud scheme. Jeffs and 10 others from the sect were charged with fraud and money laundering.

Sniper's life term

argued in Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. -- An attorney for a man convicted as a teenager of taking part in deadly sniper attacks that terrorized the Washington area argued before a Maryland judge Thursday that his young client's life sentence is unconstitutional and should be thrown out.

Lee Malvo, 32, was convicted in Maryland and Virginia when he was 17 for his role in the 2002 shootings that killed 10 people and wounded three in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. He later acknowledged shooting people in other states, as well.

Last month, a federal judge in Virginia ruled Malvo is entitled to new sentencing hearings in light of the Supreme Court's ruling deeming mandatory life without parole for juveniles unconstitutional. Prosecutors argued Thursday that the ruling does not apply in this case because in Maryland, judges aren't required to impose such sentences but may do so at their own discretion.

Malvo, who was not present in court Thursday, struck plea bargains in Maryland and in Spotsylvania County, Va., in which he agreed to accept life sentences, without the possibility of parole.

John Muhammad, his partner in the shootings, was executed in 2009.

S.C. prison guards

rescued after fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Six correctional officers were rescued after an attempted confiscation of an inmate's cellphone prompted a fight at a South Carolina prison, authorities said Thursday.

The conflict started about midnight Wednesday at Trenton Correctional Institution, a medium-security men's prison.

Corrections Department spokesman Sommer Sharpe said several inmates attacked officers as they tried to seize a cellphone.

The six officers barricaded themselves inside a bathroom at the prison until help arrived, Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said.

Two officers were treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening. The prison has been secured, and no inmates were injured, Sharpe said. Several fires that had been set were extinguished, and Sharpe said that there was no public safety threat.

Cellphones are viewed as a security risk by prison officials. The state has unsuccessfully sought permission from the Federal Communications Commission to jam cell signals at its prisons, rendering useless any cellphones possessed by inmates.

