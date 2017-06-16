Construction worker in LR is found dead

The body of a man was found Thursday on a tree-lined sidewalk in west Little Rock, near where he was last seen at a job site the day before, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department was called about 11:30 a.m. near Wildwood Park in the 21000 block of Denny Road, according to a report.

Police said the man, later identified as David Lopez, 32, was last seen completing work about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wildwood Place subdivision off Denny Road.

An electrician arrived to work Thursday and found that a tool bag belonging to Lopez was still at the construction site, the report states. Lopez's cellphone was also still in his vehicle.

The worker said that as he went to pick up equipment, he noticed Lopez's body lying on the sidewalk.

As of Thursday afternoon, authorities did not suspect foul play in his death, police spokesman officer Steve Moore said.

Lopez's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

It was not immediately clear whether the man was a resident of the area or was visiting Little Rock as part of contract work on new residential construction at the subdivision.

