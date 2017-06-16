D.C. melee yields warrants for security force Turks

ANKARA, Turkey -- After authorities in Washington issued arrest warrants for a dozen security personnel for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish leader vowed to fight on legal and political grounds.

U.S. authorities say the members of Erdogan's security detail attacked protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in May.

At a news conference, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham explained the charges against the suspects, who are all believed to be in Turkey.

"I condemn this attack," Bowser said, vowing that the city would "defend the First Amendment."

Speaking at a dinner to break the Ramadan fast in Ankara, Erdogan asked, "What kind of a law is this?" Referring to his security detail, he said, "If they are not going to protect me, why would I bring them with me to America?"

Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned John Boss, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, to issue a protest, according to U.S. officials. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity. A State Department spokesman confirmed the ambassador's trip to the Turkish ministry but declined to say what they discussed.

Newsham recounted how video near the residence showed some security personnel attacking protesters with their fists and feet. Men in dark suits and others were recorded repeatedly kicking one woman as she lay curled on a sidewalk. A man with a bullhorn was repeatedly kicked in the face. After police officers struggled to protect the protesters and ordered the men in suits to retreat, several of the men dodged the officers and ran into a park to continue the attacks.

Bowser said the nation's capital is a frequent venue for protests but that police insist those be peaceful. "We make sure they are safe, but we also make sure they follow our laws. And certainly anyone traveling to the United States will be held to that standard," she said.

The charges come nearly a month after the clashes along Massachusetts Avenue's Embassy Row outside the residence of the Turkish ambassador. Police and other officials say various members of Erdogan's security team, some of them armed, attacked a group protesting his regime as police struggled to restore order and bystanders recorded with phones.

In an affidavit to support an arrest warrant, D.C. police wrote, "During the course of the official Turkish visit, Turkish security personnel and others assaulted protesters and U.S. law enforcement officers in at least three separate incidents."

Authorities said they identified the suspects by comparing video of the melee with passport and visa images, using facial recognition techniques.

People injured in the attack and federal lawmakers have criticized the initial response, which was complicated by issues over diplomatic immunity and relations with Turkey. Officials at the Turkish Embassy in Washington declined to comment Thursday.

D.C. police arrested two people at the altercation, at least one whom identified himself as a supporter of Erdogan. Police said Tuesday that they had arrested two additional suspects -- Sinan Narin of Virginia, charged with aggravated assault, and Eyup Yildirim of New Jersey, charged with assault with significant bodily injury and aggravated assault.

Authorities declined to elaborate on the charges against Yildirim and Narin.

Turkish officials have admitted that security officers participated in the fracas but said they were acting in self defense, contending that protesters started the brawl and that D.C. police refused to arrest them. Turkey also alleged that terrorist sympathizers were among the demonstrators who had gathered on Embassy Row.

U.S. officials and members of Congress have condemned the incident as an attack on peaceful demonstrators exercising their democratic rights. Some called for the ouster of Turkey's ambassador and for the guards to be banned from returning to the U.S. The State Department summoned the Turkish ambassador to file a protest.

The precise origins of the clash remain in dispute. About two dozen demonstrators were in Sheridan Circle outside the ambassador's residence, where Erdogan was hosting an informal gathering.

Protesters say they were attacked by three groups affiliated with Erdogan: members of his dark-suited security team; khaki-dressed security officers who either traveled with the president or were assigned to the Embassy; and civilians who back the regime.

One video shows a man lean into a car where Erdogan was sitting outside the residence, then signal to another man who heads toward the protesters. Things quickly become chaotic, and other videos show more dark-suited men, some carrying furled red flags, kicking and punching protesters -- some in the head as they lay prone on the ground -- as police tried to intercede. At one point, Erdogan emerged from the car and watched the scene.

At least 11 people were injured, including a police officer. Police finally separated the two sides and pushed the security personnel back toward the residence.

Information for this article was contributed by Peter Hermann, Dana Hedgpeth and Carol Morello of The Washington Post and by Sarah Brumfield, Matthew Lee, Zeynep Bilginsoy and Josh Lederman of The Associated Press.

A Section on 06/16/2017