Former South Carolina running back transfers to Arkansas

Former South Carolina running back David Williams has announced on Twitter his plans to play his last season of eligibility at Arkansas.

Williams, a graduate transfer, will have immediate eligibility to play for the Hogs this fall. He signed with the Gamecocks out of Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia,

He had 188 carries for 794 yards and 5 touchdowns in his career at South Carolina. He was he the team's third-leading rusher this past season with 56 carries for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns after losing his starting job to A.J. Turner. Williams also had 27 receptions for 264 yards.

ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect, No. 13 running back and the No. 131 overall prospect in the nation for the 2013 class.

Williams, 6-1, 220 pounds, announced his plans to transfer in early January and soon afterward committed to Connecticut on Jan. 24. He made an official visit to Fayetteville on June 2-4.

He’s expected to compete for playing time with sophomore Devwah Whaley and freshmen Maleek Williams and Chase Hayden.

Williams, whose career-high in rushing total was a freshman when he rushed for 110 yards against Furman, will have a chance to play against the Gamecocks when the Razorbacks visit South Carolina on Oct. 7.